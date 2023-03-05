BlackRock Inc. Sells 360,404 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,414,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 360,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Masimo worth $764,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

MASI stock opened at $182.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.01. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $184.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

