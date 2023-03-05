BlackRock Inc. Purchases 8,589 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.18% of Everest Re Group worth $737,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RE opened at $382.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

