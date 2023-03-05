Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in onsemi by 116.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in onsemi by 204.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 903,149 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on onsemi from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

NASDAQ ON opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

