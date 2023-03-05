BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,060,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,801 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.14% of Service Co. International worth $811,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,685.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,076.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.0 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

SCI opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

