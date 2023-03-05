Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,378 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,441 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $209.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.00. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.