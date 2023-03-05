Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 13,705 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Mondelez International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 181,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 874,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $65.71 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

