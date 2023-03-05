Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,516 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 33.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 775,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,582,000 after purchasing an additional 193,896 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 392,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $503.00 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $607.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

