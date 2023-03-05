Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,985 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Comcast were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.