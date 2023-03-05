Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $338,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 480,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,013,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,216,000 after acquiring an additional 473,422 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

