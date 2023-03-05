Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $710,000 Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,704 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after buying an additional 273,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,304 shares of company stock worth $18,441,787. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $52.90 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

