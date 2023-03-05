Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $71.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $71.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

