AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

