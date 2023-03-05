Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,757 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,103,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,178,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

STC stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $655.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

STC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stewart Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

