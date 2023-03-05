Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PECO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 370,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.91 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.