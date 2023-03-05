Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.67. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

