Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,064 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Stratasys by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.26 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

