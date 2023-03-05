Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 130.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $53,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 1.9 %

About Darling Ingredients

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

