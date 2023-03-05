Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,524,042 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,524,042 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $27,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,572. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

JNPR stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

