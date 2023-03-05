Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $7,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of CCRN opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $942.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $628.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

