AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,522,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after purchasing an additional 369,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.