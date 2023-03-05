Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upped their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $637.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.91 and its 200 day moving average is $552.69. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

