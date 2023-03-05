Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 37,924 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,924 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after buying an additional 972,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,861,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

OMC stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

