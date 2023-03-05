The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Price Target to $109.00

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $121.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,224,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 31,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.75 per share, with a total value of $2,293,807.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,393,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,872,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,224,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and sold 43,393 shares worth $3,823,331. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.