Truist Financial Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Salesforce from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

