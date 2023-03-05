Macy’s (NYSE:M) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $3.67-4.11 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.67-$4.11 EPS.
Macy’s Stock Performance
Shares of M stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Macy’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
