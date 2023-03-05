Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.37. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.