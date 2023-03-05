Robert W. Baird Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

