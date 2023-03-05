Robert W. Baird Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.
NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
