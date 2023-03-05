DA Davidson Boosts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $80.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.70. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $72.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

