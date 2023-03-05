Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $225.00 at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

