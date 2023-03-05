Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

