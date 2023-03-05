Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Northland Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $150.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.
Salesforce Price Performance
CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
