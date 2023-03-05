Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Northland Securities

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $150.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.37. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.