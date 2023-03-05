Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

