Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.