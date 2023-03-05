Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $240.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.