Evercore ISI Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.