Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 39,925 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of NiSource worth $151,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NiSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in NiSource by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in NiSource by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Up 1.6 %

NI opened at $27.70 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

