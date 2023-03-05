Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,380,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 38.71% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $158,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 638,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,426,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $39,746,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 349,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.