Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $153.79 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $153,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $411,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $98.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

