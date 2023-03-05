Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,975 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of SVB Financial Group worth $158,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.90.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock worth $5,016,701. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $284.41 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.61 and a 200-day moving average of $291.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

