Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 31,140 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,529,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $155,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

