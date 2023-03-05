Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Entergy worth $159,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

