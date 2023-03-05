Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,335 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $157,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $250.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.22 and a 200 day moving average of $230.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,801 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

