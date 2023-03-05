Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $288,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $77.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock worth $10,166,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

