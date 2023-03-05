Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $266,000 Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.79 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.03% and a negative net margin of 6,930.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

