Bayesian Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.