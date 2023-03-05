Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,592 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Articles

