CI Investments Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

