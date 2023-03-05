Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 148,642 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 59.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $3,253,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $78.00 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.