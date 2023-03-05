Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 3,500 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Medpace by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $199.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

