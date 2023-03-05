Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after buying an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 922,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,240,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,549,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,225,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,505. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

