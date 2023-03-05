Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $284.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average is $214.96.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.